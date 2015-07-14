FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France: U.N. resolution to endorse Iran deal to be done quickly
July 14, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

France: U.N. resolution to endorse Iran deal to be done quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said a nuclear agreement between Iran and major powers will be endorsed by the U.N. Security Council in a matter of days.

“It will be done very quickly,” Laurent Fabius told reporters.

Fabius said the five members permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - had co-signed a letter on Tuesday to refer pass the deal to the Security Council for a vote.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Parisa Hafezi and Alison Williams

