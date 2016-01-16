FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to be vigilant Iran nuclear deal "strictly respected" - Fabius
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 16, 2016 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

France to be vigilant Iran nuclear deal "strictly respected" - Fabius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - France will keep a close eye out to ensure that Iran’s nuclear deal with diplomatic powers is strictly respected, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday in a statement.

Welcoming the deal’s implementation, Fabius said that it was an important step in international efforts to control nuclear proliferation.

“By being constructively firm, France has strongly contributed to the conclusion of this agreement. It will be vigilant that it is strictly respected and implemented,” Fabius said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.