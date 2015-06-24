FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fabius voices caution about Iran nuclear deal hopes
June 24, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius voices caution about Iran nuclear deal hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday that recent declarations from Iranian leaders appeared not to favour an international deal on the country’s nuclear programme.

“France wants a deal but wants the deal to be robust,” he said, referring to efforts to build on the strands of a potential deal recently hammered out with Tehran.

“Since then there have been a number of statements that do not seem to go in that direction,” he told reporters. (Reporting by John Irish, Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)

