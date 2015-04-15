FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Kerry optimistic that Congress will pass Iran deal- Germany
April 15, 2015

U.S.'s Kerry optimistic that Congress will pass Iran deal- Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUEBECK, Germany, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made clear at a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers that he is optimistic that an Iran deal will get through the U.S. Congress, Germany’s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday.

“The view is that if you reach an agreement on the basis of the framework, then that is a position that you can push through Congress,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters.

U.S. President Barack Obama agreed on Tuesday that Congress should have the power to review any deal with Iran, bowing to pressure from Republicans and some in his own Democratic party. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

