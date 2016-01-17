FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss air force passenger jet lands at Geneva airport
#Energy
January 17, 2016 / 5:15 PM / in 2 years

Swiss air force passenger jet lands at Geneva airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Swiss airforce Dassault Falcon passenger jet landed at Geneva airport on Sunday evening and taxied to stop close to a U.S. Air Force Boeing that arrived on Saturday evening, a Reuters witness said.

Earlier the Swiss Foreign Ministry said a Swiss aircraft carrying three U.S. detainees freed by Iran and two family members would land in Switzerland late on Sunday afternoon, then travel on to a U.S. military base in Germany. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles)

