Iran says will meet world powers again soon in Geneva
October 16, 2013 / 12:44 PM / 4 years ago

Iran says will meet world powers again soon in Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers will hold a follow-up round of nuclear negotiations in a few weeks’ time in Geneva, the Islamic Republic’s foreign minister said in a post on his Facebook account on Wednesday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment during the second day of an Oct. 15-16 meeting between Iran and the United States, Russia, France, Britain, Germany and China - known as the P5+1 group - in Geneva aimed at coming up with ways out of a decade-long standoff over Tehran’s disputed atomic activities.

“The talks will continue in a few weeks in Geneva and during this period the members of the P5+1 will have a chance to acquire the necessary readiness regarding the details of Iran’s plans and the steps that they must take,” Zarif said.

