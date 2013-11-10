FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Hague says "good chance" of Iran nuclear deal soon
November 10, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's Hague says "good chance" of Iran nuclear deal soon

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday that talks on Iran’s nuclear programme could reach a deal within the next few weeks, despite the failure of negotiations in Geneva.

“On the question of will it happen in the next few weeks, there is a good chance of that,” Hague told the BBC. “A deal is on the table and it can be done. But it is a formidably difficult negotiation, I can’t say exactly when it will conclude.”

Iran and six world powers failed in marathon talks that ended late on Saturday night to clinch a deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme.

