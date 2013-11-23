FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hague says Iran nuclear talks still "very difficult"
November 23, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Hague says Iran nuclear talks still "very difficult"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Saturday that remaining gaps in talks between Iran and six powers on Tehran’s nuclear programme were narrow but important.

He was speaking to reporters after arriving in Geneva to join the talks along with foreign ministers from the other five world powers seeking to persuade the Islamic state to curb its atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

“They remain very difficult negotiations ... We are not here because things are necessarily finished,” he said. “There are narrow gaps but they are important gaps.”

The areas of difficulty were the same as during the previous meeting in Geneva on Nov. 7-9, he said, although there was also a “huge amount of agreement”.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Andrew Heavens

