Britain's Hammond says progress 'painfully slow' in Iran talks

VIENNA, July 10 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Friday major powers and Iran were making slow progress, but that ministers would reconvene tomorrow to try and overcome the final hurdles.

”We are making progress, it’s painfully slow,“ Hammond told reporters before leaving Vienna. ”There are still some issues that have to be resolved. I‘m confident our officials working with the Iranians over the next 12 hours will clear some more of the text.

“Ministers will regroup tomorrow to see whether we can get over the remaining hurdles,” he added. French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will also return to Vienna on Saturday, a French official said. (Reporting By John Irish and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Arshad Mohammed)