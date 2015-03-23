FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN watchdog unable to conclude all nuclear material in Iran peaceful
#Energy
March 23, 2015

UN watchdog unable to conclude all nuclear material in Iran peaceful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief said on Monday the agency still was not able to conclude whether all nuclear material in Iran was being used for peaceful purposes.

“We continue to verify the non-divergence of nuclear material declared by Iran but we are still not in a position to conclude that all nuclear material in Iran is in peaceful purpose,” International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano said at a conference in Washington on Monday.

Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bill Trott

