IAEA official killed in car accident - Iranian media
May 8, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

IAEA official killed in car accident - Iranian media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) official believed to be part of a nuclear inspection team working in Iran was killed in a car accident, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

The South Korean national was travelling with another South Korean official near Arak heavy water plant at midday local time when their car skidded and rolled over, Fars News quoted Iran’s Atomic Energy organisation as saying.

The IAEA had no immediate comment. The agency carries out regular inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites and often sends inspectors to Iran to visit some of the country’s nuclear sites.

The IAEA undertook two high-level trips to Iran at the beginning of this year in an effort to address questions raised in an IAEA report in November on suspected Iranian research activities relevant to nuclear weapons.

Iran has dismissed the allegations as fabricated.

The United States and its allies accuse Iran of using its nuclear programme to cover up its development of a nuclear weapons capability but Tehran maintains its activities are purely peaceful. (Reporting By Marcus George, Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl Editing by Maria Golovnina)

