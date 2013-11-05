U.N. nuclear chief plans to visit Iran next week - TV

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear agency chief Yukiya Amano plans to visit Tehran on Nov. 11, Iranian state television reported on Tuesday.

It quoted the head of Iran’s atomic energy organisation, Ali Akbar Salehi, as saying that he hoped the two sides would reach an agreement during Amano’s visit. It did not give details.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran have held a series of meetings since early 2012 over a stalled IAEA investigation into suspected nuclear bomb research by Iran, which denies the charge.