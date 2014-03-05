FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Iran must address all nuclear work concerns
March 5, 2014

U.S. says Iran must address all nuclear work concerns

VIENNA, March 5 (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday it remained critical for Iran to address all international concerns about possible military dimensions (PMD) of Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Ambassador Joseph Macmanus, the U.S. envoy to the U.N. nuclear agency, said a “satisfactory resolution of PMD issues will be critical to any long-term comprehensive solution to the Iranian nuclear issue”.

He was addressing a meeting of the 35-nation governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran denies Western allegations that it is seeking to develop the capability to make nuclear weapons. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl)

