Iran made limited coordinated effort towards making nuclear bomb up to end of 2003 -IAEA
December 2, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Iran made limited coordinated effort towards making nuclear bomb up to end of 2003 -IAEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Iran had structures in place before the end of 2003 suitable for work related to a nuclear weapons programme, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

“The Agency assesses that a range of activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device were conducted in Iran prior to the end of 2003 as a coordinated effort,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

“The Agency also assesses that these activities did not advance beyond feasibility and scientific studies, and the acquisition of certain relevant technical competences and capabilities,” it said. (Reporting By Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

