UN, Iran to hold more nuclear talks on Oct. 28

VIENNA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Iran and the U.N. nuclear agency held “constructive” talks on Friday about Iran’s disputed atomic programme and said they would meet again on Oct. 28.

Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the discussions had been “very constructive” but gave no details.

Iran’s representative, Ambassador Reza Najafi, said the aim was to reach an agreement “as soon as possible”.

The IAEA wants to resume an investigation into suspected atomic bomb research by Tehran, which denies the charge.