FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. State Dept: IAEA "in no way" handing nuclear inspections to Iran
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 20, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. State Dept: IAEA "in no way" handing nuclear inspections to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the International Atomic Energy Agency would “in no way” hand over responsibility for nuclear inspections to Iran, after a media report implied the agency would cede certain verification power to Tehran.

“That is not how the IAEA does business,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. Earlier on Thursday, the nuclear watchdog’s head said he was “disturbed” by suggestions Iran would do its own inspections. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.