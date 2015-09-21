FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House sees signs Iran cooperating in IAEA nuclear inspections
#Energy
September 21, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

White House sees signs Iran cooperating in IAEA nuclear inspections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was seeing indications Iran was cooperating with inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog and credited tough international sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest was asked about the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspection of the Parchin military complex and its report of “significant progress” in its investigation of Iran’s past nuclear activity.

“For a long time Iran had resisted cooperating with any sort of inspections IAEA wanted to do,” Earnest told reporters.

“And as a result of the international pressure that built up over time, principally because of the tough economic sanctions that the United States put in place and got the rest of the international community to go along with, we now see indications that Iran is cooperating with IAEA inspections.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)

