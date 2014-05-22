FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran president says he's not pessimistic over nuclear talks
May 22, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Iran president says he's not pessimistic over nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday he is not pessimistic about reaching an agreement over nuclear talks with the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany.

The six powers want Iran to agree to scale back uranium enrichment and other sensitive nuclear activity and accept more rigorous U.N. inspections to deny it any capability of quickly producing atomic bombs, in exchange for an end to sanctions.

Tehran denies having any such underlying ambition, saying its nuclear programme is for only for power generation and medical purposes. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Writing by Kazunori Takada)

