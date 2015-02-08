Iran's Zarif says new extension of nuclear talks in nobody's interest

MUNICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Another extension to the deadline for reaching an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme is in nobody’s interest, although not reaching a deal would not be “the end of the world”, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

“I don’t think if we don’t have an agreement it will be the end of the world,” Zarif told the Munich Security Conference, where he met U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and German, Russian and British officials.

“But I do not believe another extension is in the interests of anybody as I did not believe this extension was either necessary or useful,” he said, referring to the June 30 deadline for a deal to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin)