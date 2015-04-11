Ambiguities over sanctions removal must be resolved - Iran commander

April 11 (Reuters) - An outline nuclear accord reached this month between Iran and world powers respects Iran’s principles, though ambiguities over the lifting of sanctions must be resolved, a senior Iranian military official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“Solutions have been obtained and it seems that the principles and red lines of the Islamic Republic in technical issues have been accepted by the enemy,” said Mohammad Ali Jafari, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Fars News.

“However in regards to removing the sanctions, there are ambiguities which need to be made clear and we must realize that this very issue of how the sanctions will be removed can lead to a lack of agreement.” (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Sandra Maler)