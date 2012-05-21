UN nuclear chief begins talks with Iranian officials

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - United Nations nuclear chief Yukiya Amano started talks with senior Iranian officials on Monday, Iranian media reported, on his one-day visit to Tehran that diplomats say could lead to an agreement for further inspections of Iranian nuclear sites.

Hours after his pre-dawn arrival in Tehran, Amano met the head of Iran’s nuclear energy organisation, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, ISNA news agency reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency chief is also scheduled to meet Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and Iranian foreign minister, Ali Akbar Salehi during the day. (Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Louise Ireland)