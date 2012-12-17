FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says it, world powers must end nuclear stalemate
December 17, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Iran says it, world powers must end nuclear stalemate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday a way must be found to end the deadlock between Iran and world powers over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“The two sides have reached a conclusion that they must exit the current stalemate,” Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Iran and six world powers - the United States, Russia, France, China, Britain and Germany - have expressed readiness to re-start efforts to find a negotiated solution to a decade-old dispute that has stirred fears of a new war in the Middle East.

