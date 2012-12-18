Iran will not stop higher grade uranium enrichment-nuclear chief

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Iran will not stop higher grade enrichment of uranium due to external demands, Tehran’s top nuclear official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Western powers want Iran to halt enrichment of uranium to a fissile concentration of 20 percent as it represents a significant step closer to the level that would be required to make nuclear bombs. Iran says it needs uranium refined to 20 percent for its medical research reactor in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not suspend 20 percent uranium enrichment because of the demands of others,” said Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.