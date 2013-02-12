FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran converting some higher-grade enriched uranium to fuel-official
February 12, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Iran converting some higher-grade enriched uranium to fuel-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Iran is converting some of its higher-grade enriched uranium into reactor fuel, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

“This work is being done and all its reports have been sent to the International Atomic Energy Agency in a complete manner,” Ramin Mehmanparast was quoted as saying on Tuesday by state news agency IRNA.

He was responding to a question on news reports that Iran has converted some of its 20-percent-enriched uranium into fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor, IRNA said.

Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Janet Lawrence

