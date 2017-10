DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Iran opened new uranium mines and a yellow cake production plant on Tuesday, state news agency IRNA reported.

The country opened the Saghand 1 and 2 uranium mines in the central city of Yazd and the Shahid Rezaeinejad yellow cake factory, capable of producing 60 tonnes of yellow cake annually, to mark Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day, IRNA said. (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Pravin Char)