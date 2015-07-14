FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, powers to hold 0830 GMT ministerial meeting, news conference -EU
July 14, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Iran, powers to hold 0830 GMT ministerial meeting, news conference -EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 14 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Iran and six major powers will meet for nuclear talks at 0830 GMT at the United Nations centre in Vienna to be followed by a news conference, a spokeswoman for the European Union said on Tuesday.

Tehran and the six powers have been holding marathon diplomatic negotiations at the ministerial level for more than two weeks to resolve a 12-year stand-off over Iran’s nuclear programme. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and John Irish, editing by Louis Charbonneau)

