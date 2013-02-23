FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran announces uranium discovery days before nuclear talks
February 23, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Iran announces uranium discovery days before nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Iran said it has found significant new deposits of raw uranium to feed its nuclear programme and has identified sites for 16 more nuclear power stations, just days before talks with Western powers over its disputed atomic programme.

The Iran Atomic Energy Organisation report cited by state news agency IRNA on Saturday said the deposits were found in “southern coastal areas” and had trebled the amount outlined in previous estimates.

There was no independent confirmation but with few uranium mines of its own, Western experts had previously thought that Iran may be close to exhausting its supply of raw uranium.

Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
