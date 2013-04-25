FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran ready to resume talks with world powers, awaits call - deputy negotiator
April 25, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

Iran ready to resume talks with world powers, awaits call - deputy negotiator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 25 (Reuters) - Iran is ready to resume talks with world powers on its disputed nuclear programme and awaits word from the European Union on timing and details, Iran’s deputy nuclear negotiator said on Thursday.

Ali Bagheri said Iran needed 20 percent enriched uranium for its Tehran research reactor and four others being built, and was continuing to convert some of its stockpile into reactor fuel.

“We are waiting for Lady Ashton to call Dr. Jalili, and Dr. Jalili is obviously ready to take the call,” Bagheri told Reuters in an interview, referring to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton who oversees diplomatic contacts with Iran on behalf of the six nations, and Iran’s chief negotiator Saeed Jalili. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)

