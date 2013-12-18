FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expert talks between Iran and world powers to continue Thursday
December 18, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Expert talks between Iran and world powers to continue Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Iran will continue technical talks with world powers in Geneva on Thursday and Friday, a vital step in implementing a nuclear deal signed last month which suspends key elements of Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

The talks between expert teams from Iran and P5+1 countries may continue into Saturday and Sunday if required, Fars news agency reported Iran’s deputy chief negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, as saying. (Reporting by Marcus George; editing by Ralph Boulton)

