Iran's Supreme Leader says interaction with US limited to nuclear talks

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday nuclear talks with world powers would continue, though there was no point in holding negotiations with the United States on other issues.

“There are no benefits in having relations or negotiations with the United States, except in certain specific cases,” Khamenei told a gathering of Iranian diplomats, according to a statement on his website.

“Of course, in the area of nuclear talks, we will not stop them.” (Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Writing by Yara Bayoumy, editing by John Stonestreet)