Iran says progress made in "very difficult" nuclear talks in Vienna

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that nuclear talks in Vienna this week were difficult but that progress was made and possible solutions discussed, sources who attended his briefing for Iranian media said.

Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke after a meeting on Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton that lasted some six hours in the Austrian capital.

“It was very difficult, serious and intensive ... but instead of focusing on problems, we discussed solutions as well,” he said, the sources told Reuters. “There was progress in all the fields.”

Zarif also said he would next meet with Kerry and Ashton in three-four weeks’ time, Iranian state television reported. Ashton coordinates talks with Iran on behalf of six world powers, including the United States. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)