December 7, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Russia expects Iran nuclear deal for sanctions relief to be implemented in Jan.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said on Monday he expected that a historic nuclear deal between Iran and world powers would be implemented in January, leading to sanctions relief for Tehran.

Under the deal, Iran must scale back its nuclear programme, including its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, which it plans to do via a swap for non-enriched uranium with Russia. This swap will be done before the end of the year, Russia’s envoy Vladimir Voronkov told reporters in Vienna. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

