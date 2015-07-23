Iran eyes exports to Europe post-sanctions-minister

VIENNA, July 23 (Reuters) - Iran will focus on building up its oil and gas, metals and car industries with an eye to exporting to Europe after sanctions have been lifted, its industry minister said on Thursday.

“We are no longer interested in a unidirectional importation of goods and machinery from Europe,” said Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade.

“Rather, we are looking for a two-way trade as well as cooperation in development, design and engineering,” he told business representatives in Vienna.

Nematzadeh was speaking at the biggest industrial conference to promote trade with Iran since the country reached an historic nuclear agreement with world powers this month.

He said Iran aimed to join the World Trade Organization once political obstacles were removed and would be interested in preferred trade deals with Europe and central Asian countries. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)