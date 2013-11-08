FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel rejects "completely" mooted nuclear deal with Iran
November 8, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Israel rejects "completely" mooted nuclear deal with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Israel rejects “completely” a mooted world powers deal with Iran aimed at ending a long-running row over its nuclear ambitions, and will not be bound by such an accord, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

A senior Israeli official quoted Netanyahu as saying late on Thursday that the agreement under consideration would bury “the possibility of having a peaceful resolution”.

Netanyahu met U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday morning for the third time in two days, with Iran once more high on the agenda. Kerry is due to fly afterwards to Geneva where Iran and six world powers are holding negotiations. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

