Israel's "dismayed" at S-300 missile deal with Iran-Netanyahu
April 14, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Israel's "dismayed" at S-300 missile deal with Iran-Netanyahu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 14 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday expressed Israel’s “dismay” to Russian President Vladimir Putin at Russia’s decision to lift a self-imposed ban on supplying S-300 missiles to Iran.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said he “expressed Israel’s dismay at the decision... (and) told President Putin that this step will only increase Iran’s aggression in the region and will destabilise security in the Middle East.”

Putin lifted the ban on delivering the air defence system to Iran on Monday.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
