Russia envoy says full talks with Iran to resume in April
February 27, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Russia envoy says full talks with Iran to resume in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iran and world powers agreed on Wednesday that experts will meet to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme in Istanbul on March 17-18 and negotiations will resume on April 5-6, Russia’s negotiator said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was also quoted by Itar-tass news agency as confirming that the six powers had offered to ease sanctions on Iran if it stops enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile purity at its Fordow facility - a short technical step from weapons grade. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

