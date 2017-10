Russia envoy says full talks with Iran to resume in April

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iran and world powers agreed on Wednesday that experts will meet to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme in Istanbul on March 17-18 and negotiations will resume on April 5-6, Russia’s negotiator said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was also quoted by Itar-tass news agency as confirming that the six powers had offered to ease sanctions on Iran if it stops enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile purity at its Fordow facility - a short technical step from weapons grade. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)