Iran insists on right to enrich at nuclear talks in Baghdad
May 24, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Iran insists on right to enrich at nuclear talks in Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Iran emphasised its right to continue to enrich uranium during talks with world powers in Baghdad over its nuclear programme, the Iranian chief negotiator said on Thursday.

”Of the main topics in using peaceful nuclear, energy is the topic of having the nuclear fuel cycle and enrichment. We emphasise this right.

“This is an undeniable right of the Iranian nation ... especially the right to enrich uranium,” Saeed Jalili said during a televised news conference after talks ended. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Michael Roddy)

