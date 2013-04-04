FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran will defend nuclear policy more strongly after election-Jalili
April 4, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Iran will defend nuclear policy more strongly after election-Jalili

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, April 4 (Reuters) - Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili said on Thursday the Islamic Republic would defend its right to enrich uranium with “more rigour” after its presidential election in June.

Jalili, speaking in the Kazakh city of Almaty where talks between Iran and world powers are due to start on Friday, said the success of the negotiations depended on whether the powers accepted Tehran’s right to a nuclear programme.

“The impact of the election will be that ... our people will defend its right with more rigour,” he said in a speech at an Almaty university. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
