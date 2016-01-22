FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan lifts nuclear sanctions on Iran
January 22, 2016 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

Japan lifts nuclear sanctions on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday lifted sanctions on Iran, falling in line with major world powers after the United Nations atomic energy agency confirmed last Saturday that Tehran had fully taken steps to curb its disputed nuclear programme.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the announcement at a regular new conference.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation when the U.S. and other countries lifted crippling sanctions against the Islamic republic.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue and Chris Gallagher

