Kerry arrives in Vienna as world powers prepare to lift sanctions against Iran
January 16, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry arrives in Vienna as world powers prepare to lift sanctions against Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Vienna on Saturday as Iran and Western powers finalized arrangements for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran under a landmark nuclear deal clinched last year.

Kerry is expected to go directly into a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who arrived in Vienna earlier. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. body, is set to issue a report triggering the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United Nations, United States and European Union. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Dominic Evans)

