Kerry says there's no nuclear deal with Iran yet
November 8, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry says there's no nuclear deal with Iran yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have not reached any deal yet that would end Tehran’s decade-long standoff with the West over its nuclear program, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

“I want to emphasize there is not an agreement at this point,” Kerry told reporters shortly after arriving in Geneva. “I don’t think anybody should mistake that there are some important gaps that have to be closed.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Fredrik Dahl, Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

