US Secretary of State Kerry to meet with Iran foreign minister Monday
April 26, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

US Secretary of State Kerry to meet with Iran foreign minister Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday in New York, a senior State Department official said on Sunday.

Kerry, who will be participating in a nuclear non-proliferation conference that opens at the United Nations on Monday, will also meet with Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the official said in a statement.

Six global powers, including the United States, are negotiating a comprehensive nuclear deal with Iran.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

