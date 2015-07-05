FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry to make statement on Iran nuclear talks at 1430 GMT
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 5, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry to make statement on Iran nuclear talks at 1430 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will make a statement on the Iran nuclear talks at 4:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on Sunday, a senior U.S. official said without providing further details.

“Secretary Kerry will deliver remarks on the Iran negotiations outside the Palais Coburg at 4:30pm Vienna time this afternoon,” the senior U.S. official said on condition of anonymity, referring to the 19th century hotel where the talks between Iran, the United States and five major powers are being held. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.