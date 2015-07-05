Kerry to make statement on Iran nuclear talks at 1430 GMT

VIENNA, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will make a statement on the Iran nuclear talks at 4:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on Sunday, a senior U.S. official said without providing further details.

“Secretary Kerry will deliver remarks on the Iran negotiations outside the Palais Coburg at 4:30pm Vienna time this afternoon,” the senior U.S. official said on condition of anonymity, referring to the 19th century hotel where the talks between Iran, the United States and five major powers are being held. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by John Irish)