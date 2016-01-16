FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. officially lifts U.S. nuclear sanctions against Iran -Kerry
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 16, 2016 / 9:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. officially lifts U.S. nuclear sanctions against Iran -Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United States officially lifted nuclear sanctions against Iran on Saturday, when Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed in a statement that the International Atomic Energy Agency had verified that Iran had “fully implemented its required commitments” under the nuclear deal.

According to a senior State Department official, Kerry signed a series of documents including certification to the U.S. government that the IAEA had certified compliance in their report, and waivers to implement lifting of the U.S. Congressional sanctions. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.