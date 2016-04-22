FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. has no objection to foreign banks dealing with Iran -Kerry
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. has no objection to foreign banks dealing with Iran -Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - The United States is not opposed to foreign banks doing business with Iran in line with the terms of a historic nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

“The United States is not standing in the way, and will not stand in the way, of business that is permitted in Iran since the (nuclear deal) took effect,” Kerry told reporters before meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Louis Charbonneau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.