Iran nuclear deal should be scrutinized carefully, Khamenei says -IRNA
#Energy
July 15, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Iran nuclear deal should be scrutinized carefully, Khamenei says -IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - The text of a nuclear deal reached between Iran and world powers should be carefully scrutinized and legal procedures taken so the other side does not breach it, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in his first public statements on the accord, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

“Reaching a deal is a significant step but the text of the deal should be carefully scrutinised and the legal procedures should be taken so when the deal is ratified the other side cannot breach it,” Khamenei wrote in a letter to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to state news agency IRNA. “Some of the members of the P5+1 are not trustworthy.” (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Nouri in Dubai; Editing by Sandra Maler)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.