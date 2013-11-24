FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei welcomes nuclear deal
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
November 24, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei welcomes nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday the deal reached with world powers in Geneva was the basis for further progress, and the prayers of the Iranian nation had contributed towards its success.

“This can be the basis for further intelligent actions. Without a doubt the grace of God and the prayers of the Iranian nation were a factor in this success,” Khamenei wrote in a letter to President Hassan Rouhani published by the IRNA state news agency. (Reporting By Jon Hemming)

