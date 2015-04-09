FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Khamenei says neither rejects, accepts nuclear deal, details key
#Energy
April 9, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Khamenei says neither rejects, accepts nuclear deal, details key

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 9 (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday he neither backed nor rejected an interim accord with six world powers on Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme but demanded all sanctions be lifted immediately a final agreement was concluded.

He added in a televised speech that the details of the accord would be decisive, and the publication of a U.S. fact sheet showing terms that were at variance with the Iranian view of the agreement showed “devilish” U.S. intentions.

“I neither support nor oppose it,” he said. “Everything is in the details; it may be that the deceptive other side wants to restrict us in the details.” (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, additional reporting by Sam Wilkin in Dubai, Writing by William Maclean)

