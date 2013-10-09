FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran and world powers must seek to build confidence - Larijani
October 9, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

Iran and world powers must seek to build confidence - Larijani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Iran and world powers should focus on confidence-building at next week’s talks on Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme, Iran’s parliamentary speaker said on Wednesday.

Ali Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator, declined to say whether Iran would bring any concessions to the Oct. 15-16 talks in Geneva, but said: ”It mostly concerns building confidence rather than a commercial give-and-take.

“The negotiations are indeed a window of opportunity, providing the parties are willing to use the window,” Larijani told a news conference in Geneva.

