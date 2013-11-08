EU says nuclear talks with Iran 'very intense'

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - World powers and Iran are working intensively to advance talks in Geneva over Iran’s disputed nuclear programme, a spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday.

“Very intense work is continuing,” spokesman Michael Mann told reporters. “We hope to make progress today.”

The six world powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - appeared to be closing in on a long-elusive deal in the decade-old dispute over Iranian nuclear intentions after talks on Thursday. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)